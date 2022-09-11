Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a just over 6-hour journey from her beloved estate in Balmoral.

The slow hearse journey allowed for mourners across the route to pay their respects to the late monarch as she began her final journey back to London.

The news of Her Majesty's death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family on Thursday evening.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in British history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.

The Queen's Coffin arrives in Edinburgh

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, her coffin had remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal Balmoral estate workers could say their last goodbyes.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaving Balmoral (PA)

Her coffin will now remain in Edinburgh until September 14 when she will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for "four clear days".

Crowds filled the Royal Mile in Edinburgh as people waited for the arrival of the royal procession.

Members of the public in Edinburgh wishing to pay their respects to the Queen can do so on Monday, September 12 at St Giles Cathedral on Edinburgh’s High Street.

The Queen's life in pictures

When is the Queen’s funeral?





It has officially been announced that the Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk confirmed the news yesterday.

Prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, September 14, a senior palace official said.