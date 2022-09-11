A serious collision on the A170 at Sinnington, in Ryedale, is causing major disruption this afternoon.
The collision happened at about 2.15pm.
Police say local diversions have been put in place while ambulance, air ambulance and police work at the scene.
The closures include Sinnington crossroads, the junction with Main Street and Marton Road, and the A170 junction to Wrelton Cliff Road at Wrelton.
Police say motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
Witnesses, along with drivers and riders equipped with video cameras, are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.
Please quote reference NYP-11092022-0304 when providing details.
