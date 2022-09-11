Police in York have issued an urgent appeal for help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Sophie Kealey, from Kirkham Avenue, has not been seen since 8pm on Friday, when she said she was walking from her home to her partner’s home on Eboracum Way.

She never arrived - and police say she has not been in contact since with any family members, her partner, or close friends.

It is not believed Sophie has any money and she is without her medication.

"She has a telephone but there has been no answer to repeated calls and text messages," a police spokesperson said. "There has been no activity on social media either."

Police say Sophie has been reported missing previously, when she was found in Scarborough having travelled there by train. She was also once found in Wheldrake.

They say one new line of enquiry is that she may be in the Rotherham area.

Police are asking members of the public to report any possible sightings of Sophie so that they can confirm she is safe and well.

Sophie is described as white, early 30s, 5ft 6in tall, medium build, with shoulder-length dyed blonde hair which is naturally dark brown, and a fresh complexion.

She has a tattoo on her chest area with the name ‘Ben’ in a red heart and another on her left shoulder blade with the name ‘Summer’.

It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she was last seen.

If you have any information that could help, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Immediate sightings should be reported by dialling 999.

Please quote reference number 12220162551 when providing details