THE people of York gathered to hear King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch today – not once, but TWICE.

Charles was officially proclaimed King by the Privy Council in St James’ Palace on Saturday morning.

But by order of the council, proclamations are now to be made in towns and cities across the country.

The High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, James Lambert, made a proclamation on behalf of the region and of the county of North Yorkshire outside the law courts at the Eye of York at 1pm today.

Then, at 4pm this afternoon, it was the turn of the Lord Mayor of York to proclaim Charles King on behalf of the people of the city itself.

Large crowds gathered in front of the steps of the Mansion House as the Civic Party assembled at just before 4pm.

Then, as the bells tolled 4, town crier Ben Fry stepped forward.

Stephen Lewis

The crowds who gathered to watch the proclamation this afternoon

“Oyez, Oyez, Oyez!” he cried, before introducing the Lord Mayor, Cllr David Carr.

Cllr Carr then proceeded to read the words of the official proclamation:

“Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George:

“We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us.”

The town crier then stepped forward again, and led the crowd in a loud proclamation of ‘God Save the King’ – and finished with three cheers for King Charles III.