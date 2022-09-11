THERE were many reasons for joing today's Race for Life at York Raceourse.

Some of the estimated 2,600 men, women and children who joined in today were there just for the fun of it - just to be part of something big.

Others were regular runners, keen to test themselves against the rest.

But for many more, there were very personal reasons for taking part in this most poignant of runs.

Victoria Bilton and her three daughters Emily, Chloe and Jessica were there in memory of Victoria's mum Jennifer, who died of pancreatic cancer last year.

"She was diagnosed in July and died in December," said Victoria, from York.

Victoria and her daughters were all signed up for the 10K run - the most serious of the runs held today.

She'd done the run before, Victoria admitted - but not for quite a few years. "This is for my mum," she said.

Kevin Adams and his wife Laura were also doing the run in memory of a lost loved one - Kevin's mum, who had also died of cancer. "This is for her!" he said.

Wendy McCallum's reason for running was, if anything, even more personal. She is herself a cancer survivor - although she's been clear for about 10 years.

She came over from Morley for the day with other members of the Morley Running Club.

"It's nice to give something back!" she said. "And it's a really nice atmosphere!"

Stephen Lewis

Victoria Bilton with her daughters Emily, Chloe and Jessica

People across York - and from much further afield - converged on the racecourse from 9am this morning, to take part in either the 10k, 5k or Pretty Muddy obstacle course events.

Between them, they are expected to have raised £150,000.

HM The Queen was remembered throughout the day with a two minute silence before the individual races.

Comedy duo the Burke brothers, twins Tom and Mark, 21, with their big sister Maxine Lawton, 31, from Selby, were special guests on the day and were invited on to the stage. They led a team in memory of their dad, Mark, who died earlier this year.

Tom and Mark and their family decided to raise funds for life-saving research after their dad, Mark, was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in March 2021.

Despite describing themselves as 'not your average runners' and 'being quite big lads', they caught the attention of radio DJ Chris Moyles, who kept sharing their social media posts and training progress with his audience and helped them raise thousands of pounds. Their total so far is £23,000.

Cancer Research UK

Tom and Mark Burke with their sister Maxine Lawton

Tom and Mark helped lead the warm up before the 5k race in their trademark comedy style.

Tom said: “It makes me happy because we’re doing something good for a bad situation. It puts a light to a darkness.”

Maxine said their dad loved their fundraising exploits.

“I feel by keeping fundraising our dad didn’t die in vain.”

Now the races are run for another year, organisers are appealing for people to make every step count by paying in their sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, Michaela Robinson-Tate, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life York. It was an emotional day, made more poignant because of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise. The atmosphere at Race for Life York was hugely moving as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”