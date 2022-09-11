HUNDREDS of people packed into York Minster this morning for a moving service that celebrated the life of the late Queen.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell summed up the thoughts of many in th congregation when he said, in his sermon, that many mourned her as if she had ben a member of their own family.

“Yesterday in the House of Lords, giving tribute to Her Majesty, I found myself saying, isn’t it strange that we are all telling our stories of when we met the Queen or even what we saw of her and in her – because most of us of course, never actually met her - it’s not as if she was a member of our family. “Only she was. That’s why we’re grieving. That’s why we’re remembering. “ This morning’s service was a traditional Eucharist – but this one was different, somehow. The congregation had come together to share their grief – and to remember a monarch who hasd been in their love sall their lives.

The Archbishop, in his sermon, remembered the photographs of queen Elizabeth taken at balmortal just a few vdaysnago as he met the new prime Minioster, liz Truss.

It was, he said, typiocal of the Queen’s contimnuied service right to the end of her life.

“that service she gave to this nation and the Commonwealth- the way she understood “It now hardly seems possible that it was only last Tuesday, only five days ago, that she was receiving a new Prime Minister and we saw those lovely photos of her in Balmoral,” the Archbioshop said.

The Queen had always taken her role as monarch very seriously indeed, the Archbishop said. But she had never taken herself too seriously. “There was always a good humour and a lightness of touch alongside astonishing and dedicated service “I can from my dealings with the Queen, confirm that she had a very good sense of humour.

Yesterday in the House of Lords I heard a particularly good example of this. “Her Late Majesty the Queen loved horses, horse racing in particular, and dogs. This is well known. She was, however, no great lover of team sports.

“After what I imagined must have been a particularly tedious cup final the Chairman of the FA, or some such sporty person, turned to her and asked whether she thought anyone had played well. She paused. Timing is everything with comedy. ‘Yes’, she replied, ‘the Band of the Scots Guards’.”

The service ended with the national anthem – and the oddly changed words ‘God Save the King’.

After the service, the Archbishop signed a book of condolence to the queen.

The queue of those also waiting to sign soon stretched half way down the Minster’s nave.

Many were only too glad to talk about why they had com to the service – and why they wanted to sign that book of condolence.

Rosemary May, from Thorganby, said: “I’m 68, and she’s all I’ve known as queen.

“She once said that (Prionce) Philip was her rock and stay. She has been our rock and stay.”

Sean Atkinson, a Minster violunyteer, said the queen had been able to speak to and for everyone, not just the privileged.

Maria Audet, a regular worshipper at the Minster, said she ‘couldn’t do anything other than come’.