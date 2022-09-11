AS the world's eyes turn to Scotland as the Queen's coffin makes its way to Holyrood Palace, Press reporter MAXINE GORDON reports from Edinburgh

ROYAL mourners in Edinburgh have been up since the early hours to pay their respects to the late Queen and hear King Charles III be proclaimed as our new monarch.

Patient crowds gathered in their hundreds around the historic Mercat Cross - right next to St Giles' Cathedral where the Queen will lie in rest from tomorrow. They had come to witness the public proclamation, announcing the accession of the new King.

Crowds gather at Mercat Cross to hear the proclamation for King Charles III. Photo: Maxine Gordon

I followed in their footsteps, beginning at the Palace of Holyrood where so many had come to lay bouquets of flowers and leave personal, poignant messages to the Queen who died suddenly just three days ago at the age of 96.

One bouquet particularly caught my eye. Attached to it was a children's drawing of Paddington Bear, with one word written underneath: 'Farewell'.

Paddington Bear card left among the flowers for the Queen at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh. Photo: Maxine Gordon

It was a reference to the Queen's surprising sketch with Paddington which was televised as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, to mark her 70th year on the throne, just three months ago.

I grew up in Edinburgh - and my granny lived in the Royal Mile, a short walk from the palace - so it was strange to see the familiar landmarks of my childhood suddenly become the focal point of the world's media.

As I walked up the Royal Mile, which connects the palace with the Edinburgh Castle, I walked past my granny's old flat and recalled vividly hanging out the window during a Royal jubilee procession in 1977 and waving to the then Prince Charles as his open carriage passed beneath. He looked up and waved back, much to the delight of my sister and myself.

Former flat in Canongate, Royal Mile, where Maxine's granny lived.

After a 15-minute walk, the crowds began to thicken and my journey up the Royal Mile came to a natural halt - just metres away from the Mercat Cross where the royal proclamation was to be made.

People were waiting patiently, chatting about the events of the last few days, and speculating on what sort of king the former Prince of Wales would make.

WATCH OUR VIDEO OF MOURNERS IN EDINBURGH AND THE PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III:

Then there was a fanfare of trumpets and the proceedings - dating back centuries - began.

A hush fell over the crowd as the Lord Lyon King of Arms proclaimed Charles as our new monarch and led a cry of "God Save the King" followed by a rendition of the national anthem.

For most people, it would be the first time they'd sung the anthem with its new words; 'king' switched for 'queen'.

We were invited to throw up three cheers for the new King, which people did with relish - drowning out the odd rebel cry for a "republic".

The proclamation would later be duplicated further up the Royal Mile at Edinburgh Castle.

And as a 21-gun salute rang out across the city, I turned round and began to wend my way back down the Royal Mile, reflecting on how I had just witnessed history in the making.

And there will be more to come. Later today, the Queen's coffin will arrive at Holyrood Palace. Tomorrow, there will be a procession of the coffin and members of the Royal family to St Giles' Cathedral, where after a memorial service, mourners will be invited to view the coffin for around 24 hours.

On Tuesday, it is expected the coffin will be taken to Edinburgh Airport and flown south, where mourners will be able to pay their respects in London ahead of the state funeral next Monday, September 19.