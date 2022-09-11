YORK Bridge Club's new clubhouse has been officially opened by the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr.

The new purpose-built premises are located at The Green in Acomb, in the grounds of Acomb Sports Club.

The event was attended by the Civic Party, several local councilors, and the chairman of the English Bridge Union, Gordon Rainsford, with all visitors given a short tour of the building.

The Lord Mayor, who unveiled a plaque commemorating the opening, referred to some of the impressive environmental features of the building, which was a joint winner of the sustainability award in the recent Building Design awards sponsored by The Press.

Club trustee Stuart Kay said that building the new premises was only possible by entering into a partnership with Acomb Sports Club.

He said new members were being attracted and numbers already exceeded pre-covid levels, with people are attracted by the excellent facilities.

Mr Rainsford said the investment in new premises was unrivalled amongst English Bridge Clubs in recent years.

He wished the Club every success and hoped it would continue to attract new members. Anybody interested in joining the Bridge Club or learning how to play bridge should email Mark Dunkley at Secretary@theyorkbridgeclub.com