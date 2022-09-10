The Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at Windsor Castle to look at floral tributes to the Queen.

This is the first public appearance for the Prince and Princess of Wales as a couple since their titles were bestowed upon them.

Both couples were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates of Windsor Castle, reading tributes left for the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they looked at the tributes, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan’s back.

They were seen pointing at different tributes and discussing them as members of the crowd waved at them.

Prince William and Princess Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at Windsor to greet crowds of well-wishers outside Windsor Castle.



A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.

It is thought that this is the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have all been in public together since Commonwealth Day in 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral plans announced

This comes as the Queen's funeral has officially been announced.

It will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk has confirmed the news.

This comes as it has been announced that the Queen’s coffin – which is lying in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle – will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11, on a six-hour journey by hearse.

Prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall from Wednesday, September 14, a senior palace official said.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Will the Queen’s funeral be a bank holiday?





Today, Saturday, September 10, King Charles III confirmed that the day of the queen’s funeral would be a bank holiday.

The new King approved the bank holiday as part of the Day of National Mourning.

Her Majesty's funeral is now confirmed to take place on Monday, September 19.