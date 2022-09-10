The Prince of Wales has released a statement following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In the statement, released by Kensington Palace, Prince William says the Queen was by his side at his happiest and saddest moments.

The statement says: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

READ MORE: Royal Mail will suspend services on day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful.

“I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had 20 years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

pic.twitter.com/BDm2ZR34Uz — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 10, 2022

“I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

The Queen's life in pictures

“I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

The Queen dies, aged 96

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

As the oldest daughter of King George VI, she became Queen following his death in 1952 while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She has since become one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.

Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and plans are in motion for a host of national festivities in June to mark the occasion.

Her reign has stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne has seen 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Will the Queen’s funeral be a bank holiday?





Today, Saturday, September 10, King Charles III confirmed that the day of the queen’s funeral would be a bank holiday.

The new King approved the bank holiday as part of the Day of National Mourning.

Her Majesty's funeral is rumoured to take place on Monday, September 19 and will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.