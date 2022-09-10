King Charles reportedly told Prince Harry that “it wouldn’t be right” for his wife, Meghan Markle, to visit the Queen in Balmoral before she died.

The Queen sadly passed away on Thursday afternoon at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

Members of the royal family travelled to Balmoral after it was announced that the Queen was under medical supervision.

Following her death, Prince Harry was reported to be the first family member to depart Balmoral. It had previously been announced that his wife would not be joining him.

This comes as King Charles reportedly told Harry that “it wouldn’t be right” for Markle to visit the Queen.

A source told the Sun: “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.

“It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.”

It had earlier been reported that Meghan would be travelling with Harry to Balmoral, but later it emerged she would stay in London and would not attend the planned WellChild award ceremony.

Harry left the residence around 12 hours later after his arrival, departing at 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy seen passing by flowers that had been laid in tribute to the late monarch.

He then boarded a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport, dressed in a black suit.

The couple were visiting Europe for a series of events when news of the Queen’s worsening health emerged.

The Sussexes, who were coming to the end of a whistlestop visit to Europe when the Queen died, are expected to stay in the UK to attend the Queen’s state funeral, which is likely to be held on September 19.

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

As the oldest daughter of King George VI, she became Queen following his death in 1952 while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She has since become one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.

Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and plans are in motion for a host of national festivities in June to mark the occasion.

Her reign has stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne has seen 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.