An annual competition to find the perfect pork pie is set to be revived at Bedern Hall in the centre of York.
Part of York Festival of Food and Drink, the event aims to attract entries from across the York area - and to establish an annual competition.
Bedern Hall director Roger Lee said: “It’s a real link to York’s history to stage this event in Bedern Hall given that prior to restoration the Hall was part of the famous William Wright’s Pork Butchers.
"The pork pie is our original street food and we will be looking to York locals and visitors alike to help judge who makes the perfect pork pie”
Standards will be set and trophies for the competition will be sponsored by The Company of Butchers of the City of York, awards presented by their Master - currently a member of the original Wright family.
“Support from the Butchers Company adds a little pomp to our pies,” said Mr Lee.
“We look forward to hearing from local pie-makers wanting to enter and tickets are available for the tasting and judging via the Bedern Hall website.”
The competition will take place on Friday September 30 at 4pm. More information from http://www.bedernhall.co.uk/bedernhall.co.uk/
