Police searching for missing Judith Holliday say they have found a body.

The discovery was made near to the railway at North Rigton, south west of Harrogate, at 12.22pm today.

Rail and road closures are in place while the emergency services work at the scene.

Due to the location of the body, British Transport Police is leading the investigation and will establish circumstances surrounding the death.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the 73-year-old’s family have been informed and are being supported.

Judith had been missing since Saturday 27 August 2022.when she left her care home on Harcourt Road in Harrogate at 10.32am.

She was then captured on CCTV at Harrogate Bus Station and then in Library Gardens at 10.43am.

It is believed that Judith, who suffered from dementia but often presented as fit and well, caught a bus out of Harrogate and then flagged down a member of public and asked for a lift to North Rigton. The last confirmed sighting of Judith was in North Rigton.

Extensive multi-agency searches have since been carried out in the effort to find her.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We thank everyone who has supported the missing person inquiry. Our thoughts are with Judith’s family."