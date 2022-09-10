KING Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch tomorrow in York - not once, but TWICE.
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the proclamation of the new king is being made in cities, towns and villages across the UK.
The High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, James Lambert, will make a proclamation on behalf of the county of North Yorkshire outside the law courts at the Eye of York at 1pm tomorrow.
The event will be attended by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Johanna Ropner, and the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr.
Cllr Carr will then make a proclamation himself, on behalf of the City of York, from the steps of the Mansion House at 4pm.
City councillors and other local dignitaries will be present.
"This is a genuinely historic moment," Cllr Carr said today. "How many times will we see a new monarch in our lives?"
There will be a separate East Riding of Yorkshire proclamation at Beverley's Market cross at 3.30pm tomorrow.
