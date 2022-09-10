Royal Mail has issued a statement regarding services on the day of the Queen’s funeral, confirming that services will be suspended.

The date of the funeral has yet to be confirmed, however, King Charles approved an order to make the day a bank holiday.

In a statement, Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said the service would continue to play an “important role” in delivering messages of condolence to the Royal Family.

He said: “We are proud that over the coming days Royal Mail will play an important role in delivering messages of condolence from all around the world to the Royal Family.

“We want to make our customers aware that services will be suspended on the day of the funeral as people come together to honour Her Majesty, after 70 years of exemplary service to the nation and the Commonwealth.”

The Queen's life in pictures

Further details will be available on the Royal Mail website once the date of the funeral and other arrangements have been confirmed.

Royal Mail and the Royal family

The relationship between the monarch and the British postal service has been in place for more than 500 years, since King Henry VIII appointed the very first postmaster.

Royal Mail said the Queen continued this close relationship, taking a keen interest in Royal Mail and playing an active role in the selection and approval of stamps.

Will the Queen's funeral be a bank holiday?





Today, Saturday, September 10, King Charles III confirmed that the day of the queen’s funeral would be a bank holiday.

The new King approved the bank holiday as part of the Day of National Mourning.

Her Majesty's funeral is rumoured to take place on Monday, September 19 and will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.