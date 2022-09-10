A gun salute in York today marked the proclamation of King Charles III as the new King.
The Museum Gardens echoed to the sound of gunfire for the second time in two days as the salute was fired at 11am by members of 4 Regiment Royal Artillery.
The Lord Mayor of York Cllr David Carr, who attended the salute with other members of the civic party, said: "It was a very special moment. We all were witnessing history being made."
King Charles was officially proclaimed King by members of the privy council at an Accession Council at St James's Palace at 10am today.
The gun salute was the second in Museum Gardens in the space of two days.
Yesterday, the gardens echoed to the sound of gunfire as the Royal Artillery fired a gun salute to mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
