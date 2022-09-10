UPDATE: Masham Road at Firby re-opened at 1.15pm following a controlled explosion of the hand grenade by military bomb disposal experts, police say

A road has been sealed off after a Second World War grenade was found in a field.

Police clsoed Masham Road closed at Firby, near Bedale, after the grenadewas found by a metal detectorist at 10.55am today.

Bomb dispoals experts have been called in.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Safety cordon in place while bomb disposal experts assess the grenade.

"Please avoid the area and follow local diversions until further notice."