A road has been sealed off after a Second World War grenade was found in a field.
Police clsoed Masham Road closed at Firby, near Bedale, after the grenadewas found by a metal detectorist at 10.55am today.
Bomb dispoals experts have been called in.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Safety cordon in place while bomb disposal experts assess the grenade.
"Please avoid the area and follow local diversions until further notice."
