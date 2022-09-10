Brits will have a Bank Holiday for the Queen's funeral as the country enters a national mourning period.

The announcement comes after King Charles III was formally declared as the new monarch today following the death of his mother aged 96.

The new monarch attended the Accession Council with the Privy Councillors which confirmed his role this morning.

The new King approved a bank holiday to take place for the Queen's funeral as part of the Day of National Mourning.

Her Majesty's funeral is due to take place on Monday, September 19 and will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.

Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

“And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”

Charles answered: “Approved.”

King Charles III with the Prince of Wales, the Queen during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.

Making his declaration, the King said: “My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we’ve all suffered.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

“And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

Continuing the declaration, the King said: “To all of us as a family as to this kingdom, and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

“My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion.

“Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.

“In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments.”

Continuing the declaration, the King said: “In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.

“I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to my Government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports my official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.

“And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God.”