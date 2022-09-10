See pictures as King Charles III officially becomes King at the historic Accession Council.

The new monarch automatically became King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who passed away peacefully on Thursday aged 96.

However, the former Prince of Wales attended the Accession Council with the Privy Councillors which confirmed his role on Saturday morning.

The new monarch did not appear in the first half of the ceremony which was held at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.

Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council for the tradition of proclaiming the new monarch.

However, on this occasion, only 200 were summoned to the Council with the rest asked to enter an annual ballot for a few remaining seats.

Queen Consort Camilla, the new Prince of Wales, and other Privy Councillors including the Prime Minister and Archbishop of Canterbury were in attendance.

(Left-right) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson ahead of the Accession Council ceremony.

Former prime ministers including Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron and Gordon Brown were also present at the monumental ceremony which has not taken place for 70 years.

Part I involved the Privy Council, without The King present where they proclaimed the new Sovereign.

They also formally approved various consequential Orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation.

The Palace has explained what the second part involved: “Part II, is the holding by The King of His Majesty’s first Privy Council.

"The King will make his Declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government.”

King Charles III officially becomes King in a historic ceremony

The Prince of Wales, the Queen, and King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London.

Making his declaration, the King said: “My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we’ve all suffered.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

“And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

Members of the privy council gather in the Throne Room for stage two of the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.

Continuing the declaration, the new Monarch added: “To all of us as a family as to this kingdom, and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

“My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion.

“Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown (left) and Boris Johnson during the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, London.

Following the Accession Council declaration and the King's first Privy council meeting, the Proclamation ceremony will take place.

It will feature a platform party that will sign the Proclamation which is comprised of the following people:

Queen Consort Camilla

The new Prince of Wales William

The Archbishop of Canterbury

The Lord Chancellor

The Archbishop of York

The Prime Minister

The Lord Privy Seal

The Lord Great Chamberlain

The Earl Marshal

The Lord President

The Principal Proclamation began at 11 am and will be read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s.

Applause and cheers of ‘God save the King’ broke out outside St James’s Palace after the accession proclamation.

A crowd of thousands sang the chorus of the national anthem, singing ‘King’ in place of ‘Queen’.

(Left-right) Prime Minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Archbishop of York and Stephen Cottrell, Lord Chancellor arrive in the Throne Room during the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, LondoN.

The anthem was followed by three cheers outside the palace for the new King.

Gun salutes took place at the Tower of London, Hyde Park and at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down.

At midday, the second proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange in London ahead of further proclamations being read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at 12 pm on Sunday.

The new King will then hold audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Cabinet.

Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White (centre), reads the proclamation of new King, King Charles III, from the Friary Court balcony of St James's Palace, London.

Following the weekend's events, there will be a period of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households.

This will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

A 21-gun salute by the 105 Regiment Royal Artillery at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III.

King Charles III confirmed in his Accession speech that the Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday to mark a day of national mourning.

The country has entered national mourning which is expected to last around 12 days, up to the day after the Queen's funeral which is expected to be held on Monday, September 19.