MEMBERS of the public are being invited to an official proclamation of King Charles III as the new King at Beverley's Market Cross tomorrow.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the proclamation of the new king will be made in cities, towns and villages across the UK.

In the East Riding, a procession of the civic dignitaries and other invited guests will leave The Guildhall in Beverley and make their way through Toll Gavel to the Market Cross where the proclamation is due to be made about 3.30pm tomorrow.

Present will be the High Sheriff of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Mrs Jacky Bowes and the Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Jim Dick.

They will be joined by the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor John Whittle and the town mayor of Beverley Councillor Linda Johnson.

Once the proclamation has been made, prayers will be said, and the national anthem sung before three cheers are given for King Charles III.

The East Riding proclamation will be the second proclamation taking place that day with the first proclamation taking place in Queen Victoria Square in Hull at 1pm.

Ahead of the proclamation, access to Saturday Market will be restricted from 6pm on Saturday, 10 September until 6pm on Sunday, 11 September.

Private hire vehicles will still be allowed access to the taxi rank on Saturday evening but on Sunday the taxi rank will be temporarily located to Sow Hill Road.

More information from eastriding.gov.uk