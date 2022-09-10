'He's got this!'

That's the cheeky endorsement our new King has received from York priest, radio commentator and author Rev Matt Woodcock.

Matt, who is Pioneer Minister for both St Barnabas and St Paul’s in Holgate, met the new King (then plain Prince Charles) in 2017 when the Prince visited Hull during city of culture.

Matt then was pioneer minister at Holy Trinity Church in Hull (now Hull Minster).

"He was patient, funny and kind as I talked his (not inconsiderable) ear off about the state of the country, the church and the world!" Matt tweeted.

"He's got this!"

Matt also took the opportunity to press upon the Prince a copy of his book Becoming Reverend, which tells the story of his journey from cub reporter on the York Press to ordained minister.

"I said to him 'this book will change your life!'" said Matt, who is a regular contributor to BBC Radio 2’s Pause For Thought. "He turned back to someone and said 'he's a confident chap, isn't he?'

"But he was so funny, so engaging and interesting - a master of making people feel comfortable. He left the church that day leaving everybody feeling inspired.

"That doesn't always come across when you see him on the telly, but I was really, really impressed by him.

"If you want a monarch who has the heart of the people, is interested in them and wants to help them, then I think he's the man for the job."