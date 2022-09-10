FLAGS across the country which had been at half mast will be briefly raised to full mast today to mark the Proclamation Day of King Charles III, North Yorkshire Police say.
They will however be returned to half mast tomorrow afternoon as the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II continues.
"We are continuing to support our communities while we all come together during this period of national mourning," North Yorkshire Police tweeted.
