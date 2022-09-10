The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the welcoming of a new monarch marked a historic moment in our country's history.
The news of Her Majesty's death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family on Thursday evening.
Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.
Following the news, many major broadcasters have suspended their regular programming for special live news coverage and tribute programmes to the late Queen.
Here is the weekend schedule for BBC One and Two, ITV and Channel 4 this weekend.
BBC One TV schedule today and over weekend
Saturday, September 10 TV schedule
- 6 am - Breakfast
- 09.30 am - The Proclamation of HM the King
- 12.30 pm - BBC News
- 2 pm - Picturing Elizabeth: Her Life in Images
- 3 pm - The Queen and Us: 50s
- 4 pm - The Queen and Us: 60s
- 5 pm - BBC News
- 5.50 pm - BBC Regional News
- 6 pm - BBC News
- 6.45 pm - The One Show
- 7.45 pm - Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen
- 9 pm - When The Queen Spoke to the Nation
- 10 pm - BBC News
- 10.55pm - BBC Weather
- 11 pm - BBC News
Sunday, September 11 TV schedule
- 6 am - Breakfast
- 9 am - Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
- 10 am - Great North Run
- 11.30 am - HM The King: the National Proclamations
- 12. 30 pm - BBC News
- 2 pm - Songs of Praise
- 2. 35pm- Elizabeth: Her Passions and Pastimes
- 3.35 pm - The Queen and Us: 70s
- 4. 35pm - The Queen and Us: 80s
- 5.35 pm - BBC News
- 5 .50 pm - BBC Regional News
- 6 pm - Countryfile
- 7 pm - Antiques Roadshow
- 8 pm - Frozen Planet
- 9 pm - The Capture
- 10 pm - BBC News and Weather
- 10. 55 pm - BBC Regional News
- 11 pm - The Longest Regin: The Queen and Her People
- 1 am - BBC News
BBC Two TV schedule today and over weekend
Saturday, September 10 TV schedule
- 8.55 am - Newsround
- 9 am - Deadly Pole to Pole
- 9.30 am - Deadly Pole to Pole
- 10 am - Saturday Kitchen Live
- 11.30 am - Mary Berry: Cook & Share
- 12 pm - Rick Stein's Spain
- 1 pm - Bargain Hunt
- 1 .45 pm - Money For Nothing
- 2.35 pm - The Secret Life Of Pets 2
- 3.55 pm - Flog It!
- 4.50 pm - Superman & Lois
- 5.35 pm - Unbeatable
- 6.05 pm - Richard Osman's House of Games
- 6.35 pm - The Hit List
- 7.20 pm - Pointless Celebrities
- 8. 10 pm - Casualty
- 9 pm - Brooklyn
- 10.45 pm - Cricket: Today at the Test
- 11.45 pm - Golf: PGA Championship
- 12.45 - Cricket: Women's T20
- 01.15am - Surviving 9/11
Sunday, September 11 TV schedule
- 6.05 am - Gardener's World
- 7.05 am - Countryfile
- 8 am - Beechgrove
- 8 .30 am - Weatherman Walking
- 9 am - Coast Great Guides: East Anglia
- 10 am - Saturday Kitchen Best Bites
- 11.30 am - Great North Run
- 12.15 pm - Super League Playoff Highlights
- 1. 15 pm - The Hotel People
- 2.15 pm - Nadiya's Everyday Baking
- 2. 50pm - Bargain Hunt
- 3.50 pm - Escape to the Country
- 4.50 pm - A Wild Year
- 5 pm - Athletics
- 5.15 pm - Flog It!
- 6 pm - Golf: PGA Championship
- 7 pm - Cricket: Today at the Test
- 8 pm - Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves
- 9 pm - Simon Reeves's South America
- 10 pm - How to with John Wilson
- 10. 25 pm - Colette
- 12.10 am - Out Of The Blue
- 1.55 am - A Tribute to Her Majesty the Queen
ITV TV schedule today and over weekend
Saturday, September 10 TV schedule
- 6 am - Good Morning Britain
- 9.30 am - ITV News: The Proclamation of the King
- 12.45 pm - ITV News and Weather
- 2.15 pm - Our Queen: The People's Stories
- 3.10 pm - The Queen in Her Own Words
- 4.05 pm - Queen and Country
- 5 pm - ITV News and Weather
- 5.55 pm - Regional ITV News
- 6 pm - Ninja Warrior UK
- 6.50 pm - The Mashed Dancer
- 8 pm - The Voice UK
- 9.10 pm - Who wants to be a Millionaire?
- 10 pm - ITV News and Weather
- 10 .45 pm - The Longest Reign
- 12.20 am - The Queen Remembered
Sunday, September 11 TV schedule
- 8.25 am - ITV News
- 8.30 am - Katie Piper's Breakfast Show
- 9.25 am - Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh
- 11.20 am - English Football League Highlights
- 1. 20 pm - ITV News and Weather
- 1.29 pm - ITV Regional News
- 1.30 pm - ITV Racing Live
- 4.30 pm - Ninja Warrior UK
- 5 .30 pm - Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals
- 6 pm - ITV News and Weather
- 6. 20 pm - ITV Regional News
- 6. 30pm - Celebrity Lingo
- 7.30pm - Gino's Italy: Like Mama Used to Make
- 8 pm - Ridley
- 10 pm - ITV News
- 10. 14pm - ITV Regional News
- 10. 15 pm - Bradley & Barney
- 10.40 pm - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union Highlights
- 11 .40pm - Against The Odds
- 12. 40am - Shop The Ideal World
Channel 4 TV schedule today and over weekend
Saturday, September 10 TV schedule
- 8.55 am - Four In A Bed
- 9.30 am - Four In A Bed
- 10 am - Four In A Bed
- 10.30 am - Four In A Bed
- 11 am - Four In A Bed
- 11.30 am - Jamie Oliver: Together
- 12.30 pm - Live Betfred Super League Rugby
- 3.15 pm - A Place In The Sun
- 4 pm - A Place In The Sun
- 4. 30 pm - Channel 4 News
- 5. 30 pm - Finding the Cornish Dream
- 6.30 pm - Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights
- 8 pm - Britain by Beach
- 9 pm - Griff's Canadian Adventure
- 10 pm - Mission Impossible III
- 12. 30 am - Pitch Perfect 3
Sunday, September 11 TV schedule
- 8 am - Everyone Loves Raymond
- 8.25 am - The Simpsons
- 8. 55 am - The Simpsons
- 9. 25 am - A Dog's purpose
- 11.20 am - A Place In The Sun
- 12.25 pm - Jamie's One-Pan Wonders
- 12.55 pm - The Simpsons
- 1.35 pm - The Simpsons
- 2.20 pm - Night At The Museum 2
- 4.30 pm - Escape to the Chateau
- 5. 30 pm - Channel 4 News
- 6.30 pm - Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights
- 9 pm - Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
- 10 pm - Gogglebox
- 10.55 pm - The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
How to watch the historic ceremony where King Charles III officially becomes King
The Accession Ceremony will be broadcast across several major channels.
The BBC will begin its live coverage of the Proclamation of His Majesty the King from 9.30 am.
It will be followed by BBC News at 12.30 pm and will be followed by tribute programmes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Viewers will also be able to watch the historic ceremony on ITV with an ITV News Special: The Proclamation of the King beginning at 9.30 am also.
This will be followed by ITV News and Weather at 12.45 pm with further memorial programmes to the Queen scheduled for this afternoon.
