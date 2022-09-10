The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the welcoming of a new monarch marked a historic moment in our country's history.

The news of Her Majesty's death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family on Thursday evening.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.

Following the news, many major broadcasters have suspended their regular programming for special live news coverage and tribute programmes to the late Queen.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Here is the weekend schedule for BBC One and Two, ITV and Channel 4 this weekend.

BBC One TV schedule today and over weekend

Saturday, September 10 TV schedule

6 am - Breakfast

09.30 am - The Proclamation of HM the King

12.30 pm - BBC News

2 pm - Picturing Elizabeth: Her Life in Images

3 pm - The Queen and Us: 50s

4 pm - The Queen and Us: 60s

5 pm - BBC News

5.50 pm - BBC Regional News

6 pm - BBC News

6.45 pm - The One Show

7.45 pm - Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen

9 pm - When The Queen Spoke to the Nation

10 pm - BBC News

10.55pm - BBC Weather

11 pm - BBC News

Sunday, September 11 TV schedule

6 am - Breakfast

9 am - Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

10 am - Great North Run

11.30 am - HM The King: the National Proclamations

12. 30 pm - BBC News

2 pm - Songs of Praise

2. 35pm- Elizabeth: Her Passions and Pastimes

3.35 pm - The Queen and Us: 70s

4. 35pm - The Queen and Us: 80s

5.35 pm - BBC News

5 .50 pm - BBC Regional News

6 pm - Countryfile

7 pm - Antiques Roadshow

8 pm - Frozen Planet

9 pm - The Capture

10 pm - BBC News and Weather

10. 55 pm - BBC Regional News

11 pm - The Longest Regin: The Queen and Her People

1 am - BBC News

BBC Two TV schedule today and over weekend

Saturday, September 10 TV schedule

8.55 am - Newsround

9 am - Deadly Pole to Pole

9.30 am - Deadly Pole to Pole

10 am - Saturday Kitchen Live

11.30 am - Mary Berry: Cook & Share

12 pm - Rick Stein's Spain

1 pm - Bargain Hunt

1 .45 pm - Money For Nothing

2.35 pm - The Secret Life Of Pets 2

3.55 pm - Flog It!

4.50 pm - Superman & Lois

5.35 pm - Unbeatable

6.05 pm - Richard Osman's House of Games

6.35 pm - The Hit List

7.20 pm - Pointless Celebrities

8. 10 pm - Casualty

9 pm - Brooklyn

10.45 pm - Cricket: Today at the Test

11.45 pm - Golf: PGA Championship

12.45 - Cricket: Women's T20

01.15am - Surviving 9/11

The Queen's life in pictures

Sunday, September 11 TV schedule

6.05 am - Gardener's World

7.05 am - Countryfile

8 am - Beechgrove

8 .30 am - Weatherman Walking

9 am - Coast Great Guides: East Anglia

10 am - Saturday Kitchen Best Bites

11.30 am - Great North Run

12.15 pm - Super League Playoff Highlights

1. 15 pm - The Hotel People

2.15 pm - Nadiya's Everyday Baking

2. 50pm - Bargain Hunt

3.50 pm - Escape to the Country

4.50 pm - A Wild Year

5 pm - Athletics

5.15 pm - Flog It!

6 pm - Golf: PGA Championship

7 pm - Cricket: Today at the Test

8 pm - Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves

9 pm - Simon Reeves's South America

10 pm - How to with John Wilson

10. 25 pm - Colette

12.10 am - Out Of The Blue

1.55 am - A Tribute to Her Majesty the Queen

ITV TV schedule today and over weekend

Saturday, September 10 TV schedule

6 am - Good Morning Britain

9.30 am - ITV News: The Proclamation of the King

12.45 pm - ITV News and Weather

2.15 pm - Our Queen: The People's Stories

3.10 pm - The Queen in Her Own Words

4.05 pm - Queen and Country

5 pm - ITV News and Weather

5.55 pm - Regional ITV News

6 pm - Ninja Warrior UK

6.50 pm - The Mashed Dancer

8 pm - The Voice UK

9.10 pm - Who wants to be a Millionaire?

10 pm - ITV News and Weather

10 .45 pm - The Longest Reign

12.20 am - The Queen Remembered

Sunday, September 11 TV schedule

8.25 am - ITV News

8.30 am - Katie Piper's Breakfast Show

9.25 am - Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh

11.20 am - English Football League Highlights

1. 20 pm - ITV News and Weather

1.29 pm - ITV Regional News

1.30 pm - ITV Racing Live

4.30 pm - Ninja Warrior UK

5 .30 pm - Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals

6 pm - ITV News and Weather

6. 20 pm - ITV Regional News

6. 30pm - Celebrity Lingo

7.30pm - Gino's Italy: Like Mama Used to Make

8 pm - Ridley

10 pm - ITV News

10. 14pm - ITV Regional News

10. 15 pm - Bradley & Barney

10.40 pm - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union Highlights

11 .40pm - Against The Odds

12. 40am - Shop The Ideal World

King Charles: The life and times of our new monarch

Channel 4 TV schedule today and over weekend

Saturday, September 10 TV schedule

8.55 am - Four In A Bed

9.30 am - Four In A Bed

10 am - Four In A Bed

10.30 am - Four In A Bed

11 am - Four In A Bed

11.30 am - Jamie Oliver: Together

12.30 pm - Live Betfred Super League Rugby

3.15 pm - A Place In The Sun

4 pm - A Place In The Sun

4. 30 pm - Channel 4 News

5. 30 pm - Finding the Cornish Dream

6.30 pm - Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights

8 pm - Britain by Beach

9 pm - Griff's Canadian Adventure

10 pm - Mission Impossible III

12. 30 am - Pitch Perfect 3

Sunday, September 11 TV schedule

8 am - Everyone Loves Raymond

8.25 am - The Simpsons

8. 55 am - The Simpsons

9. 25 am - A Dog's purpose

11.20 am - A Place In The Sun

12.25 pm - Jamie's One-Pan Wonders

12.55 pm - The Simpsons

1.35 pm - The Simpsons

2.20 pm - Night At The Museum 2

4.30 pm - Escape to the Chateau

5. 30 pm - Channel 4 News

6.30 pm - Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights

9 pm - Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

10 pm - Gogglebox

10.55 pm - The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

How to watch the historic ceremony where King Charles III officially becomes King

Ben and Isaac Rickett watching a broadcast of King Charles III first address to the nation as the new King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Accession Ceremony will be broadcast across several major channels.

The BBC will begin its live coverage of the Proclamation of His Majesty the King from 9.30 am.

It will be followed by BBC News at 12.30 pm and will be followed by tribute programmes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Viewers will also be able to watch the historic ceremony on ITV with an ITV News Special: The Proclamation of the King beginning at 9.30 am also.

This will be followed by ITV News and Weather at 12.45 pm with further memorial programmes to the Queen scheduled for this afternoon.