King Charles III has been formally declared King in the first televised Accession Council ceremony.

The new monarch automatically became King following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who passed away peacefully on Thursday aged 96.

However, he has now been formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.

Charles's role as King and the name he will use was confirmed during a meeting of the Accession Council attended by privy councillors at St James's Palace in London at 10am today.

Following tradition, the new King was missing from proceedings and did not witness senior figures from national life including the new Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister taking part in the ceremony.

Broadcast cameras were allowed into the historic event giving the world a first glimpse of an ancient ceremony dating back centuries - and one of the first changes to convention instigated by the new King.

More than 200 privy councillors - a group of mostly senior politicians past and present, some members of the monarchy and other national figures - were present to hear the Clerk of the Council read the Accession Proclamation.

King Charles: The life and times of our new monarch

When did King Charles III become King?





Charles automatically became King after the death of his mother, but an Accession Council makes it official when they convene at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

It was later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.

Therefore Charles was formally declared King at the Accession Council on.

King Charles III's accession to be televised

For the first time ever, King Charles III’s accession was televised, Clarence House has confirmed.

The Palace said: “His Majesty The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10.00hrs tomorrow morning 10th September in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace, London.

“The Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, is divided into two parts. In Part I, the Privy Council, without The King present, will proclaim the Sovereign, and formally approve various consequential Orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation.

The Queen's life in pictures

“Part II, is the holding by The King of His Majesty’s first Privy Council. The King will make his Declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government.”

Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation of a new monarch.

But with the number of privy counsellors – who are lifetime members and mostly past and present politicians – now standing at more than 700, restrictions have been put in place.

Only 200 will be summoned, and those cut will be asked to enter an annual ballot for a few remaining seats.

What time is the historic ceremony where King Charles III officially becomes King

The Accession Ceremony was broadcast across several major channels.

The BBC began its live coverage of the Proclamation of His Majesty the King from 9.30 am.

It will be followed by BBC News at 12.30 pm and will be followed by tribute programmes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Viewers could also watch the historic ceremony on ITV with an ITV News Special: The Proclamation of the King beginning at 9.30 am also.

This will be followed by ITV News and Weather at 12.45 pm with further memorial programmes to the Queen scheduled for this afternoon.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

What comes after King Charles III's Accession ceremony?





Following the Accession Council declaration and the King's first Privy council meeting, the Proclamation ceremony will take place.

It will feature a platform party that will sign the Proclamation which is comprised of the following people:

Queen Consort Camilla

The new Prince of Wales William

The Archbishop of Canterbury

The Lord Chancellor

The Archbishop of York

The Prime Minister

The Lord Privy Seal

The Lord Great Chamberlain

The Earl Marshal

The Lord President

The Principal Proclamation will take place at 11 am and will be read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s.

King Charles III and the Queen walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, London, as he enters the palace for the first time as the new King after travelling from Balmoral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday

This is followed by a flurry of Proclamations around the country including at the Royal Exchange, London at midday on Saturday.

This will be followed by proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.

Union flags will be flown at full mast in recognition of the new Monarch from the Principal Proclamation at St James’s Palace until one hour after the Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The flags will then return to half-mast for the mourning period for the death of the late Queen.

King Charles III makes first address nation

Ben and Isaac Rickett watching a broadcast of King Charles III first address to the nation as the new King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The monumental ceremony comes after the monarch's heartbreaking tribute to the Queen in his first televised address on Friday evening.

King Charles said: "I speak to you with feelings of profound sorrow.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

The King added how the “affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired “became the hallmark of her reign”, adding: “And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

Read the rest of King Charles III's moving tribute here.