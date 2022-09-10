YORK'S 50+ Festival returns on September 24, with a host of opportunities for the city's older people to try out new hobbies or activities.

The festival, which runs from September 24 - October 1, centres around the International Day of Older Persons on October 1.

More than 100 events are planned, by York organisations including the York Older People's Assembly, Age UK York and Older Citizens Advocacy York (OCAY).

Among the events will be Age UK day clubs, OCAY at St Crux, coffee socials, church socials, a Happy to Chat Cafe, Meet & Eat events, games and crafts, a scrabble club and an evening with the Minster Lions. There will also be a bereavement café in Dunnington and the 'less loneliness initiative' in New Earswick.

Other activities will include walking football, an indoor bowls taster session - and, on September 24, a York Men's Shed Open day.

A spokesperson said: "The festival has been running since 2005 under the auspices of YOPA (York Older People’s Assembly) offering older people a chance to try new activities or renew participation in much-loved hobbies. There are many free taster sessions where everyone is welcome."

Thousands of copies of the festival programme are being distributed by volunteers and can be found at Spark York, Visit York, St Sampson's, all libraries and community centres and many outlets around the city.

Alternatively, more information and a full programme of events can be found at yorkassembly.org.uk/