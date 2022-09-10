The Netflix drama The Crown is "likely" to pause production according to reports, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As reported by Variety, sources close to creator Peter Morgan have said that the show "will likely stop production" as filming for Series 6 takes place.

Netflix has not yet released a statement on the situation.

The drama covers the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, with the second series set to premiere on the streaming platform in November.

Tribute paid to Queen as she passes away aged 96

It has followed the format of recasting the real life figures every two seasons, with Imelda Staunton set to play the Queen along with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

It was announced earlier today that the UK monarch had passed away at the age of 96.

A tweet from the Royal Family at 6.30pm stated: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Broadcaster Huw Edwards delivered the news of the Queen’s death live on BBC One.

After an image of the flag at Buckingham Palace was shown at half mast, he told viewers: “A few moments ago Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”