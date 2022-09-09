ALL City of York Council’s public meetings are postponed until after the Queen’s funeral.

All meetings that were scheduled to take place until Monday, September 19 are showing as either cancelled or postponed on the council’s website.

An email to councillors said this was due to the country entering a period of national mourning.

No public meetings were scheduled to take place today (Friday) and Thursday evening’s planning committee was postponed mid-way through following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A date has not been formally announced for her funeral, but is widely expected to take place on Monday, September 19, according to media reports.

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has said a period of “Royal Mourning” for the Queen will be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.

Government guidance on the mourning period, published on Friday, stated: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

“They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.”

All football fixtures in the UK have been postponed this weekend, along with a host of other events across the country.