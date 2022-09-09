CITY of York Athletic Club took part in the Youth Development League national finals for the first time in their history.

York participated in both the under-13 and under-15 lower age group, and the under-17 and under-20 upper age group brackets.

Early in the season, City of York held a 100 per cent record in the North Premier East divisions of the Youth Development Leagues, having won the entirety of their league matches.

Through their strong form, they qualified for the Northern Regional Finals that were held in York last month.

York won the final at both the lower and upper age groups to qualify for the National Finals, which were held earlier in September in Sports City, Manchester.

In the lower age group final, 47 participants from York competed, with the club winning 26 medals.

Despite their high return however, they finished seventh out of the seven teams that took part, just 10 points behind Giffnock North in sixth, but 203 points behind the first-placed Blackheath and Bromley.

In the upper age group final, the club placed third after a number of strong performances throughout the day.

Blackheath and Bromley once again finished first, their upper age group winning by a comfortable margin after notching 882.5 points, over 160 ahead of second-placed Team Avon.

York, who ended on 593.5 points, finished just shy of 50 points ahead of fourth-placed Trafford Athletics Club.