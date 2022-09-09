A MAJOR event set to take place in York this weekend will still go ahead.

More than 2,400 people are still expected to take part in Race For Life events in York this Sunday (September 11) to raise funds for life-saving research.

Organisers say that, despite the death of the Queen at Balmoral yesterday, the event - which is a mainstay of fundraising for the charity, will carry on as planned.

People in York have had the opportunity to enter a 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy for Kids at The Knavesmire, starting at 9.30.

Among those due to take part are the Burke family of Selby, including twins Tom and Mark and their sister Maxine Lawton, in memory of their dad, who died earlier this year.

Tom and Mark’s fun social media posts have been shared far and wide, partly thanks to DJ Chris Moyles who highlighted their efforts.

Also taking for the twentieth consecutive year is Rachel Speight-McGregor, 52, who took on her first Race for Life in 2002 in Newbury, and has continued taking part ever since, including the last 10 years in York.

Rachel, who is married to Duncan, and lives in Ampleforth, is well-known at Race for Life due to her choice of outfit - that of the popular fictional character Piglet from Winnie the Pooh, and for taking to the stage to get participants warmed up ahead of the run.

She knows exactly how vital it is to keep raising funds for life-saving research having seen relatives die from cancer including her aunt, uncle, grandmother and granddad, but most recently her mother-in-law Sue to brain cancer in 2015.

That’s why she and her team of supporters, including her 10-year-old niece Heidi who is taking on her 10th year of Race and her sister Rosie, six, who is doing her 6th, are looking forward to completing the Race for Life 5k together at York Racecourse.

Rachel, who is a fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK, said: “Not only have I been able to raise money over the years to help research, I’ve met so many special people going through really tough experiences. In the 20 years I’ve been doing Race for Life the advances in cancer research have been huge and outcomes are much better today than they were. I hope to be doing Race for another 20 years and see the day when we can beat all cancers.”

Rachel Speight-McGregor

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer- helping to save more lives.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k,10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding vital research.

Michaela Robinson-Tate, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in North Yorkshire, said: “Our Race for Life events are open to all. We’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life York will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”