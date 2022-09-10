WHETHER monarchist or republican, I think most members of the public would have been sad to hear of the death of the Queen.

She was a good monarch, but there’s a certain irony in noting she came to the throne with Winston Churchill as her Prime Minister and went out with Liz Truss! No comparison I think.

Personally, I’m looking towards the Coronation of the King next year with some apprehension.

After a winter of possible huge fuel costs which many won’t be able to pay, and regular strikes and discontent, together with the closing of (some say) hundreds of pubs, café and restaurants, the public may not be in the mood to accept a ceremony possibly costing millions of pounds.

We could feel the money should be far better spent on easing the hardship of those who have lost businesses and jobs.

Even if the Coronation’s tourists do find a pub or restaurant still open the chances are the vast increases in drink and menu prices will persuade them just to buy a sandwich and a take-a-way coffee!

The King has yet to achieve the popularity as a ruler that his mother had. It would be a pity if his reign started with Coronation Day becoming a damp squib.

Tony Baker,

Lucombe Way,

Hartrigg Oaks,

York

---

WORDS alone cannot describe the wonderful, dignified contribution Queen Elizabeth II made to everyone's life.

Her wisdom accumulated over many years became the foundation which earned her the accolade of greatness.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

---

Our late Queen, for whom we thank God, will be missed as no other.

At this sad time it is good to reflect that Queen Elizabeth II made no secret of the fact that she was sustained by her Christian faith.

As the news of her passing broke, and flags were lowered to half-mast, a timely rainbow appeared over Windsor Castle.

Archbishop Welby in his statement declared: ‘May she rest in peace and rise in glory’.

Amen to that.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---

I WENT to York Minster at midday today (Friday) for the ringing of the bells.

The act, in remembrance of HM The Queen, was sombre and respectful; hundreds of people attended, mostly very quiet, a few in tears.

This is a big moment in recent history, and the end of an era.

It was really disappointing to see Minster staff moving flowers that had been laid

at the front of the cathedral, and putting them in the side garden.

It felt disrespectful and clumsy - they didn't talk to the people who had gathered, and the floral tributes were not in anybody's way.

There's probably some reason (health and safety?) for doing it, but the focal point

of the Minster is where people tend to gather and look, and by moving the flowers

the Minster has scored an own goal.

Miles Salter,

Heworth, York

---

It's a sad day for the country and for the world following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth . A wonderful lady and mother figure for our country, a diplomatic and non-controversial figure.

I can't imagine we'll ever see her likes again.

She will be sadly missed by all.

The Queen is dead; "God save the King".

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate

York