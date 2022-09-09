The University of York has been shortlisted in three categories at the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards 2022.

The nominations are for International Collaboration of the Year, Outstanding Support for Students and Outstanding Technician of the Year.

Each year the awards attract hundreds of entries that show the talent, dedication and innovation of individuals and teams across all aspects of university life.

The Global Monitoring of Pharmaceuticals Project, led by Dr John Wilkinson and Professor Alistair Boxall from the Department of Environment and Geography is in the International Collaboration of the Year category.

The project established the Global Monitoring Consortium which consists of 127 people across 87 institutions globally, who aim to better understand the distribution and impacts of pharmaceuticals in lakes, rivers and seas.

How the university supports its students, through pre-entry, admissions, transition and graduation made it a finalist in Outstanding Support for Students.

The specialist glassware and other products made and repaired by scientific glassblower, Abigail Mortimer of the Department of Chemistry, also made the university a finalist for Outstanding Technician of the Year.

The university said: “Every undergraduate passing through York Chemistry Department has used something either made or fixed by Abby.”

The winners of the awards, known as the "Oscars of higher education", will be announced in November in London.