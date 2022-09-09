I WENT to York Minster at midday today (Friday) for the ringing of the bells.

The act, in remembrance of HM The Queen, was sombre and respectful; hundreds of people attended, mostly very quiet, a few in tears.

This is a big moment in recent history, and the end of an era.

It was really disappointing to see Minster staff moving flowers that had been laid

at the front of the cathedral, and putting them in the side garden.

It felt disrespectful and clumsy - they didn't talk to the people who had gathered, and the floral tributes were not in anybody's way.

There's probably some reason (health and safety?) for doing it, but the focal point

of the Minster is where people tend to gather and look, and by moving the flowers

the Minster has scored an own goal.

Miles Salter,

Heworth, York