CROWDS have gathered outside York Minster to pay their respects to the Queen - as the cathedral announced a series of special services in her memory.

The Minster's main bell, Great Peter, tolled at noon yesterday as dozens of people stood in silence outside the cathedral in Duncombe Place.

Others went into Dean's Park to lay floral tributes on sacred ground underneath the Five Sisters Window, which will be blessed by a member of the Minster’s Clergy each day.

Tomorrow, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will preach and preside at the 11 am Eucharist, where there will be appropriate hymns and prayers, and he will also sign the Minster's Book of Condolence.

A special commemorative service of Choral Evensong will be held for the late Queen next Saturday at 5.30pm, to which all are invited.

And at 4pm on Sunday September 18, a civic commemoration service will take place in the nave, to which all are again invited.

The Acting Dean of York, The Revd Canon Michael Smith, said the Minster would help the people of the city and the region to 'pay their respects, to say farewell and to give thanks for the life of an extraordinary human being.'

He said: "For more than 70 years, the late Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her long life to service on behalf of the citizens of her country, the Commonwealth and to the world.

"Her reassuring, calm and intelligent presence through seven momentous decades of history, turmoil and change is all that many of us have ever known.

"Today, we must come to terms with the enormity of her death, and as we mourn, to give thanks that the Christian faith which sustained her in life also gave her confidence that she remains held in God’s love now and for ever.

“There will be great sadness for the nation and for the Royal Family who are mourning the loss of a mother, grandmother and great-grand mother – a much loved family member.

"But there will also be memories, honour and gratitude for a remarkable life that was so well lived.”

Flowers left in Dean's Park were accompanied by messages of remembrance. One said simply: "Good night, God bless your majesty."

Another said: "Your Majesty. I have lived my whole life under your reign and I can say with confidence that there was never someone who touched so many lives and made this Kingdom truly great."

Two North Yorkshire attractions were closed yesterday as a mark of respect to the Queen. Castle Howard closed its entire site and the nearby arboretum was also shut.

Eden Camp Museum, near Malton, has also cancelled its All Services Parade planned for tomorrow.