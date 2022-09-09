A York woman and a man from South Yorkshire have been charged by police over their alleged involvement in far-right terrorism.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East arrested the pair - both 59-years-old - during an intelligence-led investigation in late August.

They have been named as Darren Reynolds of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, and Christine Grayson of Boothwood Road, in Rawcliffe, York.

Reynolds is accused of a Section 1 offence under the Terrorism Act 2006 and three offences under Section 2 of the same act (dissemination of a Terrorist Publication).

He was also charged with six offences per Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2006, which concerns the alleged possession of materials containing information likely to be useful to an individual committing an act of terrorism.

A further charge concerns an alleged conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Meanwhile Grayson faces one charge of a Section 1 offence under the Terrorism Act 2006 and an alleged offence concerning conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Both parties were remanded into custody following a court appearance via video-link before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 27 (Saturday).

The next court hearing has been scheduled for September 30.