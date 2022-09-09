Museum Gardens echoed to the sound of gunfire as the Royal Artillery fired a gun salute to mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As the ceremony progressed, the heavens opened and rain poured down.

But neither the soldiers nor the many hundreds who had gathered to observe were deterred.

The soldiers continued with the salute as though the sun was shining throughout.

Umbrellas went up in the crowd, but those who had no protection continued to stand in the downpour.

People of all ages and occupation were present, including some very small children and some in wheelchairs.

Many had mobile phones on which they took pictures or videos to capture the event.

Only after the final gun had been fired and the troops had been inspected by senior officers from the British and French Armies was there a dash for the protection of the entrance to the Yorkshire Museum.

Brigadier General Jean Lauretin has joined the 1st (UK) Division of the British Army from the Defence Staff of the L'Armee Francaise and is based in York.

There will be a second gun salute today in Museum Gardens at 11am to mark the accession of His Majesty King Charles III.