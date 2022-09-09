ADAM ENDERSBY, a stalwart of rugby league in York, has hung up his boots after a career that spanned across five decades.

Endersby, who turned 40 in January, led York Acorn out against St Helens-based Pilkington Recs at Thanet Road in their final game of the season.

Acorn beat Pilkington 26-18, avoiding relegation and securing their place in the National Conference League premier division next term.

“It was a tough game, but we came out fighting, gave a great performance and we’ve managed to stay in the premier division,” enthused Endersby.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have helped the team stay up and leave on this high.”

Endersby has also had spells at professional clubs Gateshead Thunder and York City Knights, making five appearances for York in 2007 and 2008, as well as other amateur clubs Eastmoor Dragons and Oulton in the NCL premier division.

“Adam has been an absolute stalwart of rugby league, and the way he’s turned himself around and adapted his game to the modern way has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said York Acorn coach Josh Mortimer.

“His work rate is top class, he’d play all game every week and take every carry if I’d let him. He regularly tops the carries stats and has done for years.

“I have the utmost respect for the way he plays the game and how he is as a person off the field.”

York Acorn chairman Mick Lumby said: “Adam has been a stalwart of this club for many years and his commitment both on and off the pitch has earned him admirers all over the rugby community.

“His dedication to keeping himself fit to play this demanding sport is to be applauded. His performance and the go forward attitude on and off the pitch have earned him much praise and international call-ups.”

Born into a family of rugby league fans, with his dad and uncles playing at a decent level, Endersby started his career at Sharlstone Rovers at seven-years-old and then to York Acorn when his family moved to York when he was 12.

He puts his longevity in the game down to looking after himself. He is putting the knowledge he has gained in exercise and nutrition over the years into his new career - as a personal trainer.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve focused on eating well, getting a good night’s sleep and consistent exercise,” reflected Endersby.

“You can’t get away with a party-lifestyle if you want to play rugby at my age.”

“It’s really satisfying for me to use the expertise I’ve gained through my career in rugby league to help others better themselves.”

Adam will not be leaving York Acorn completely as he now coaches the under-16s team, who his son Theo plays for. His younger son, Zayn, eight, has also started playing rugby league.

When asked if he was retiring for good, Endersby replied: “Never say never, I might come back for the odd friendly.”

Endersby can be contacted at adamendo82@gmail.com by those wanting to improve their health and fitness.