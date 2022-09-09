PRESS readers have been leaving moving tributes to the Queen following her sudden death at the age of 96.

We invited readers to leave their own tribute to the Queen in our online book of condolence.

Kim Jackson, of York, got in touch to recall how she met both the Queen and Prince Philip back in 1971 when she was just 14 years old.

In her tribute to the Queen, she posted: "I met you and Prince Philip on York racecourse when I was about 14.

"You were over an hour hour late and it was torrential rain.

"We were dancing for you. You came across to me and smiled; I curtsied and Prince Philip asked me if I was OK as we were soaked through.

"He then asked the name of the dance; I was so starstruck I smiled at him and said 'I’m sorry I can’t remember, we both laughed.

"I’m 65 now and have always remembered this meeting, short but so special.

Thank you for being the constant light in our world."

The Queen in York in 1971 on her royal visit to mark the 1900th anniversary of the city

The royal couple's 1971 visit was to commemorate a very special year for York - the city’s anniversary year – it’s 1900th anniversary since the founding of the Roman city of Eboracum.

Here are some more of the tributes from our book of condolence:

John Jones, of York, said: "As a Royal Navy veteran I was so proud to have served you. You put the 'Great' into Britain. We will never forget you're unswerving service for our country and Commonwealth. Rest in peace Elizabeth the Great."

Leon Cook, of York, left a simple message that so many of us share: "Thank you for your service Ma'am."

We even had an online reader from Malaysia pay their condolences.

Nik Zafri Abdul Majid of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, posted: 'Such a great loss to the world, not only UK. I am from Malaysia and would like offer my deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. R.I.P."

Closer to home, Andrew Brunton, of York, said: "She's been my Queen all my life. A constant majestic figure. Rest in peace. You deserve it. God save the King."

Rita Lunn said: "God bless you your majesty. A true monarch and leader of our country and indeed the world. You will be sorely missed. Not forgetting you were a mum. Grandmother. And great grandmother. My heart goes out to your family. RIP."

Amanda Horsman, of York, posted: "What an amazing powerful woman who has given her life for her country and and the world over. She is an inspiration and a figure head of such stature who will be greatly missed by those who knew and didn't. God bless the Queen."

