CROWDS of people stopped to pay their respects at noon outside York Minster today (September 9) after the death of the Queen.

The Minster's main bell, Great Peter, tolled as dozens of people stood in silence outside the cathedral in Duncombe Place from noon onwards.

Following the announcement yesterday of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, York Minster confirmed the arrangements for people to visit the cathedral for prayer, reflection, to lay floral tributes and to sign the Books of Condolence in memory of the late Queen.

The Acting Dean of York, The Revd Canon Michael Smith said: “This week, York Minster will help the people of the city and the region to pay their respects, to say farewell and to give thanks for the life of an extraordinary human being. For more than 70 years, the late Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her long life to service on behalf of the citizens of her country, the Commonwealth and to the world.

"Her reassuring, calm and intelligent presence through seven momentous decades of history, turmoil and change is all that many of us have ever known. Today, we must come to terms with the enormity of her death, and as we mourn, to give thanks that the Christian faith which sustained her in life also gave her confidence that she remains held in God’s love now and for ever.

“There will be great sadness for the nation and for the Royal Family who are mourning the loss of a mother, grandmother and great-grand mother – a much loved family member. But there will also be memories, honour and gratitude for a remarkable life that was so well lived.”

Prayers will be said for the late Queen and for the Royal Family at all services and throughout the day.

The Flag of the Cross of St George is at half-mast on the North West tower.

At 5.30pm today there will be Choral Evensong with the Choir of York Minster and specially selected music and prayers.

The Minster and Dean’s Park are closed today.

This pattern of worship and prayer will follow throughout the official period of national mourning. All are welcome to the Minster to pray or reflect.