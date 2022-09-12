Pret A Manger is seeking sites across Yorkshire as part of a nationwide expansion.

The cafe chain is also seek staff at existing venues, including in York, where it has three outlets.

Interim UK managing director UK Managing Director Guy Meakin, who recently visited the Parliament Street branch in York, says the company is seeing a ‘huge demand’ for Pret outside its traditional areas, especially in Yorkshire.

Mr Meakin told the Press, the county is outperforming many other regions and sales are above pre-pandemic levels.

This year, new shops have opened at York railway station, James Street, Harrogate and a new one in Leeds is about to open too. York’s third Pret is at the designer outlet.

He said: “To help us meet this demand, we’re looking for great people to join our amazing team. We’re currently on a big recruitment drive, including in our shops in York and across Yorkshire. Pret Team Members in York are able to earn a base salary of £9.80 per hour, while Baristas can earn a minimum of £10.30.

“All this forms part of Pret’s broader plans to expand into new cities and regions, bringing Pret to more people.”

Such expansion is more likely into Yorkshire’s smaller and prosperous towns, though the company is playing mum as to where.

Guy continued: “We’re really excited to open our new Pret on Woodhouse Lane in Leeds this autumn, and we are looking at more shop openings in the future across different locations. These could range from retail parks to town centre units, depending on where we anticipate the most customer demand and where we see the most potential.”

“While the cost of living and inflationary pressures are naturally a concern, we’re hugely optimistic about the future and are well on track to double the size of the business within the next five years.”

Pret shops look to donate surplus freshly made food to those most in need at the end of the day. The Pret Foundation works with charities across Yorkshire on this.

“For example, surplus products from our new York Station shop are donated to local charity Changing Lives, which works with the homeless and victims of domestic abuse,” Guy said.

Two years ago, Pret launched its Coffee Subscription, which allows people to enjoy five Barista-made drinks (organic coffees, teas, frappes, hot chocolates and more) a day, for just £25 a month. It has also launched a new loyalty scheme called Pret Perks.

Guy added: “The Subscription is seeing impressive growth in Yorkshire, with the region now making up 5% of subscriptions in the UK and Leeds is the city with most redemptions. It may come as a surprise, but the most popular drink in Yorkshire for Coffee Subscribers is actually a latte, not a tea!”