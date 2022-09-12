YORK Minster is to consult with the Royal Household before deciding whether to go ahead with the unveiling of a statue to the Queen later this month, following her death.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, is scheduled to unveil and bless the statue outside the cathedral on Friday September 23.

But a Minster spokesperson said a decision would be taken on the unveiling of the statue following the completion of the official period of national mourning, and after consultation with the Royal Household.

The Archbishop is also due that day to view a new exhibition, called Sculpting the Monarch, in the cathedral's North Transept, telling the story of the statue's creation, followed by public Evensong inside the cathedral.

The statue was designed and carved by York Minster stonemason, Richard Bossons, for the West Front of the cathedral.

Princess Anne is pictured with the statue of the Queen, created by Minster stonemason Richard Bossons

The statue, intended to honours the Queen's life of service and dedication to the nation and Commonwealth, was installed in its niche on the elaborate centuries' old West Front on August 2. Until it was lifted into place, the niche was empty.

It was commissioned by the Chapter of York, the governing body for York Minster, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - the first British monarch to reign for 70 years.

The creation of the statue is said to have brought together centuries-old craft skills and traditional techniques with modern technological advances, having utilised new digital scanning methods, photogrammetry and a state-of-the-art five-axis Bretton stone saw.

The Queen herself chose the final design of the statue which is carved out of Lepine stone.

Her daughter, Princess Anne, saw the statue when she visited York in May, when she also had a conversation with its creator.

Minster stonemason Richard Bossons is pictured working on the statue of the Queen

Mr Bossons told The Press last year: “The challenge has been to do a piece which will stand individually and tell the story of the Queen’s role as head of church and state.”

The statue is full-sized and shows the Queen in ceremonial robes and holding the orb and sceptre of state. It is two metres tall and weighs nearly two tonnes.

The stone for the statue arrived in York in February and Mr Bossons then started work on transforming it into the representation of the Queen.

He had advice and support from York Minster’s Fabric Advisory Committee (FAC), the Cathedrals Fabric Commission for England (CFCE) and The Royal Collections Trust.

Queen Elizabeth Square

An exact full-sized replica of the statue will be part of the exhibition.

The Queen Elizabeth Square at the cathedral end of Duncombe Place will be the first public square to be unveiled in 200 years.