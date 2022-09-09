Work is due to start in the next few weeks on the project to refurbish the historic footbridge at Selby station and to install lifts to provide step free access.
This will bring an end to the need for passengers with heavy luggage or a disability having to make special arrangements to cross the railway line on the sack barrow crossing or carry heavy luggage up the steep steps.
The project includes refurbishing the listed footbridge, adding lifts on platforms 1 and 2, upgrading the power to the station for the lifts and other station upgrades forming part of the Transformation planned for the area around the station.
During the £3m scheme, which should be completed by mid-summer 2023, a temporary footbridge will be erected at the northern end of the platforms.
Selby MP Nigel Adams said: "It was a pleasure to meet with representatives of Network Rail, Transpennine Express and Story who are the civil engineering contractors for the project and who have already set up the site compound for the project."
Selby Station is one of 73 stations to be upgraded by Network Rail during 2019-24in a £300m programme.
Mr Adams added detailed proposals, which had his active support, were submitted by Transpennine Express in 2018 to successfully make the case for Selby to be included in the programme.
