THESE incredible photos tell the story of the Queen's first official visit to York - while she was still a princess.

It was 1949 and the then Princess Elizabeth came to the city with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple, who had married just two years previously, were visiting York at the end of a triumphant Royal Tour of Yorkshire.

It was three years before she would become queen, and four years before her coronation.

But the royal couple were greeted enthusiastically across Yorkshire - and most definitely in York.

It was a busy day for the royals - they arrived at the Minster at 11.30am, where they were met by the Lord Lieutenant of York, the Earl of Scarborough, and were presented to the Lord Mayor, JB Morrell.

After inspecting a guard of honour and looking around the Minster, the princess and her husband went to St William’s College, then walked through Minster Gates and Stonegate to St Helen’s Square.

Our magnificent photos we are sharing today show the Queen outside the Minster and also walking down Stonegate.

After meeting dignitaries at the Mansion House, the young princess was driven to Regent Street, off Lawrence Street, to visit some pre-fabricated houses.

She also visited and met residents in Acomb.