A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault, following a domestic incident at a York property.
North Yorkshire Police were called to the property in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, last Saturday afternoon.
A force spokesman said that a woman in her 30s was arrested for assault and had been made subject of a 28-day Domestic Violence Protection Order. He added that the matter remained under investigation.
