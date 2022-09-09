Two North Yorkshire attractions are closed today, as a mark of respect for our late Queen.
Castle Howard said on social media: “We wish to express our very great sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Thoughts are with all the members of the Royal Family.
“As a mark of respect, Castle Howard will close its entire site on Friday 9th September. The campsite and Lakeside Holiday Park will remain open.”
The nearby arboretum is also closed today.
It posted on twitter: “The team at The Yorkshire Arboretum wish to express their very great sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen, and send their condolences to His Majesty King Charles III & the Royal Family.
“Out of respect for Her Majesty, we will be closed today and on the day of her funeral.”
