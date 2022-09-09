Eden Camp Museum has cancelled its All Services Parade this Sunday.

A spokesperson said: "It is with regret that Eden Camp’s All Services Parade has been cancelled.

Following the sad news of our Queen’s passing, we have made the decision to cancel our All Services Parade on Sunday 11th September out of respect for Her Majesty and her family.

The All Services Parade is a commemoration of the people who have fought for our country’s freedom, and this includes her Majesty. As we join the nation in mourning, we thought it right to cancel such an event of military service and wait for a better suited time.

The Museum will continue to operate as normal on the day. Those who have confirmed attendance to be a part of the parade will be notified by email, and anyone who has booked tickets online to enjoy the day are welcome to visit the museum as normal or request a transfer to the new date of the parade.

On the National Day of Mourning for the State Funeral, the Museum will be closed to the public. This date has not yet been confirmed however once we receive the news, those with tickets will be contacted to transfer to an alternative date.

If you have any questions, or require information on tickets, please email admin@edencamp.co.uk or telephone 01653 697777."