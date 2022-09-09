COURTS in York held a two-minute silence in memory of the Queen as they began the first day of dispensing justice in the new reign.

At York Magistrates Court, district judge Adrian Lower summed up her life in three words - duty, dedication and service.

He said: "She has been an example to us all as to how someone who never expected or welcomed the monarchy accepted the appointment and gave so much, a salutary example as to what service is."

Earlier during his tribute to her, he said that justice is done in the name of the Crown.

"I am sure Her late Majesty would say she would expect us to get on with it," he said. "I intend to do that and I hope others present in court will want to do that as well."

The assembled court staff, lawyers, probation officers, dock officers and others then observed a two-minute silence.

The district judge concluded the silence with the words "God Save the King".

At York Crown Court, both the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, and Judge Simon Hickey, together with others present in court, observed a two-minute silence before starting work.

The courts are expecting to operate as normal until the day of the Queen's funeral. The Lord Chief Justice will issue guidance later today.