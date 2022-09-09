THE annual Battle of Britain Wings Appeal collection in York city centre has been delayed for a week, following the death of the Queen.
Ian Smith, Wings Appeal Officer at the York Branch of The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), said the collection would now be held on Saturday September 24 instead of Saturday September 17.
"The collection will be held around Coney Street, Parliament Street, Kings Square, Petergate and St Sampsons Square," he said.
"I am hoping for about 30 volunteers to turn up. Apart from the veterans from RAFA York, there will be serving members from RAF Leeming - now our host station following the closure of RAF Linton on Ouse."
He said there was also a possibility of cadets from 110 Squadron in Easingwold taking part in the collection as well.
"The veterans do it to support members of the Royal Air Force and their dependants, be they serving or retired," he said.
"It is a direct way of supporting our Branch Welfare fund here in York and a way of giving something back to an organisation that they had the honour to serve in."
