THIS video footage from The Press archive was taken by David Dunning during Queen's last visit to York on April 5, 2012.

The Queen was coming to York - as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations. She arrived in York via Micklegate Bar with Prince Philip and Princess Beatrice and they were entertained in medieval-style by musicians, York Waits, while historical re-enactors dressed in Civil War regalia marched up and down the street.

As the Royal cavalcade arrived, the crowds gave a thunderous welcome, The cheers became even louder as the Queen - dressed in pale blue - got out of her car at the entrance to Micklegate Bar to greet the Civic party.

Later that day, the Queen enjoyed lunch at the Mansion House and attended York Minster to distribute Maundy Money. There were 172 recipients in all - 86 men and 86 women, to represent the Queen's age, 86. Each recipient received two purses, one white and one red. The white one contained the Maundy Money coins and the red one contained a £5 coin and a 50p coin.

This was the first time in 40 years that the Queen had distributed her Maundy Money in York.

During her visit, the Queen presented York with a new "cap of maintenance". York has had such a cap since 1393, and it represents the city's prestige and status. When King Richard II presented the first cap, he said it must not be taken off "before King or God".

The council estimated that some 15,000 people had been on streets of York to greet the Queen on the day.

The Queen left York by helicopter at 3.45pm after spending five hours in the city - but not, apparently, empty handed.

The Royal visitors were presented with locally-made chocolates from York Cocoa House. On twitter, @yorkcocoahouse reported they made moulds from the Civic chains of office and used Nicaraguan chocolate, and a 120-year-old Terry's recipe.

They also tweeted: "Prince Phillip has taken two of our chocolates for the trip home wrapped up in a napkin. The Queen told the Lord Mayor she wasn't sharing!"