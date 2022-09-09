Hospitality businesses in Ryedale are urged to attend a hospitality forum organised by Ryedale District Council.

The event at Pickering Memorial Hall on Wednesday September 14 will seek to address the challenges faced by the industry by bringing together hospitality businesses with support organisations.

Speakers from 9.30am to 12.30pm will include the Business Growth Hub, Federation of Small Businesses, Environmental Health, North Yorkshire Business & Education Partnership, Mr B Hospitality, Business Enterprise Fund and Pickering Town CIC.

They will speak about different types of support available including in the areas of recruitment, finance and environmental health.

These speakers will also have stands at the event with further information and be on hand to have one to one discussions with businesses if required.

Phillip Spurr, Programme Director of Place and Resources for Ryedale District Council, said: “This continues to be a challenging time for the hospitality industry which is a vital part of our local economy.

“We have organised this event to connect businesses in the industry with organisations that can offer different types of support.

“I would encourage any hospitality business to attend.”

Booking is via Eventbrite. Anyone unable to use Eventbrite can email business@ryedale.gov.uk to reserve a free place.